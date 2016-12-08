版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Visa says CEO's total 2016 compensation $16.4 mln

Dec 8 Visa Inc :

* Visa Inc - CFO Vasant M. Prabhu 2016 total compensation was $8.1 million versus $17 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Visa Inc says CEO Charles Scharf's total 2016 compensation $16.4 million versus $11.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2h6y3Vd) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐