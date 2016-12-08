BRIEF-Sears holdings CFO in presentation - "We cannot guarantee when we will return to profitability"

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Sears Holdings Corp
* CFO in presentation - over the past several years, have significantly reduced the size of our consumer electronics business
* Since inception, have invested over $2 billion in shop your way membership program in terms of points redeemed by members
* Q3 gross margin drop due to declining performance in apparel and home appliance, more markdowns; including increase in Shop Your Way points expense
* Reliance on vendor funding and their exposure to sears holdings has been reduced significantly
* CFO- "believe that we have the resources to fund our transformation and meet all of our financial obligations"
* CFO- will continue to accelerate closing of underperforming stores and reduce investment in underperforming categories
* CFO in presentation - "We cannot guarantee when we will return to profitability"
* CFO - in the past quarter, have reduced the size of pharmacy business which operates in many Kmart stores
* Reducing investment in lower margin categories, improved sourcing and pricing initiatives designed to drive more profit
* CFO- " have ongoing discussions on our liquidity and financial position with vendor community, and 3rd parties that offer credit protection to our vendors"
* CFO- "we have a significant asset base which we believe could be monetized to generate liquidity"
* CFO- "have over 400 owned stores and large portfolio of leases at below market rents that can be monetized to support transformation"
* CFO- we continuously evaluate our store base and expect that we will continue to close unprofitable stores Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.