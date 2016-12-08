BRIEF-Recro Pharma amends Alkermers Pharma development milestone payment terms

Dec 8 Recro Pharma Inc

* Recro pharma inc - if company elects deferral option, $10 million milestone payment will be increased to $15 million

* Recro pharma inc - entered into a first amendment to purchase and sale agreement, dated as of march 7, 2015 - sec filing

* Recro pharma - amendment revises payment terms of development milestone earn-out consideration due from co to alkermes pharma

* Recro pharma inc - co may elect, at its option, to defer $10 million milestone payment otherwise due upon filing of new drug application as per amendment