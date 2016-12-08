版本:
BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings says Q3 net sales of $332.4 mln

Dec 8 Acushnet Holdings Corp -

* Q3 net sales of $332.4 million, up 3.9 pct year over year, or 2.2 pct in constant currency

* Q3 revenue view $330.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net loss attributable to Acushnet Holdings of $6.2 million, up $7.8 million year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

