BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc announces topline results from phase 3 study of ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) in Friedreich's Ataxia

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces topline results from phase 3 study of ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) in Friedreich's Ataxia
* Horizon Pharma Plc says ACTIMMUNE for treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia (FA) did not meet its primary endpoint
* Horizon Pharma Plc says secondary endpoints did not meet statistical significance
* Horizon Pharma Plc says company believes it is well-positioned for growth in 2017 and beyond based on its existing portfolio of medicines
* Horizon Pharma Plc says announcement does not impact Horizon Pharma's full-year 2016 adjusted net sales or adjusted EBITDA guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.