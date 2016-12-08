BRIEF-Aegon accelerates execution of strategy and increases expense savings

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Aegon NV :
* Aegon accelerates execution of strategy and increases expense savings
* Reaffirms 2018 group financial targets
* Return on equity of 10 percent through organic growth, expense savings and capital return
* 2.1 billion euros ($2.26 billion) capital return to shareholders in 2016-2018
* Expense reduction program significantly increased to 350 million euros
* Aegon is on track to reach its financial targets for 2018
* Company now aims to reduce its annual operating expenses by 350 million euros by year-end 2018, up from its original target of 200 million euros
* Restructuring charges associated with expense savings target are expected to amount to 20 million euros in Q4 of 2016
* Announces actions to accelerate restructuring in US
* Original USD 150 million expense savings plan will be completed in 2017, one year ahead of schedule, and the expense savings target to be achieved by year-end 2018 has now been doubled to $300 million
* Further net reduction of over 500 positions
* First phase of location strategy implemented - closing 3 offices
* Strategic decision to exit Affinity, Direct TV and Direct Mail channels
* Invest in capabilities to create a differentiated digital offering ($1 = 0.9273 euros)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.