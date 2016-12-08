版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals presented new clinical results from sub-group analysis of phase 2 AtEase study in military-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Dec 8 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals presented new clinical results from sub-group analysis of phase 2 AtEase study in military-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

* Tonix says remains on target to initiate first of two 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 studies in military-related PTSD in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐