公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-McDonald's says tax base will move to U.K. from Luxembourg - Bloomberg

Dec 8 McDonald's Corp :

* McDonald's says tax base will move to U.K. From Luxembourg - Bloomberg Source text: bloom.bg/2gecNei Further company coverage:

