版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Taser gets order for 400 X2 smart weapons for Massachusetts State Police

Dec 8 Taser International Inc :

* Taser - got order for total of 400 Taser X2 smart weapons for Massachusetts State Police and a total of 369 X2s for California Highway Patrol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐