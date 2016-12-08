版本:
BRIEF-Glu Mobile launches "Nicki Minaj: The Empire"

Dec 8 Glu Mobile Inc :

* Glu Mobile Inc - launches new game called "Nicki Minaj: The Empire" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

