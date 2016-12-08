版本:
BRIEF-Wageworks says CEO Jackson appointed chairman of board

Dec 8 Wageworks Inc

* Jackson will continue to serve as company's chief executive officer

* Says Joseph Jackson appointed chairman of the board

* Says Edgar Montes appointed president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

