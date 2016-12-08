BRIEF-Sirona Biochem says Wanbang Biopharma will formulate product in Jan 2017 to prepare for clinical trial

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Sirona Biochem Corp :
* Sirona Biochem Corp - "expect to receive one or more term sheets from interested parties before end of Q4 2016" for licensing agreement for TFC-1067
* Sirona Biochem Corp - Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals will formulate product (SGLT2 inhibitor) in January 2017 to prepare for a clinical trial
* Sirona Biochem - Wanbang Biopharma will conduct additional pharmacology, toxicology study and file IND package with Chinese FDA for SGLT2 inhibitor
* Sirona Biochem Corp - Valeant is aware of delays in scale-up and has not altered plans to commercialize skin lightener, TFC-849
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.