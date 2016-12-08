版本:
BRIEF-Entergy Corp says Consumers Energy to pay co PPA termination fee of $172 mln

Dec 8 Entergy Corp

* Entergy corp - pursuant to PPA termination agreement, Consumers Energy will pay entergy $172 million for early termination of ppa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

