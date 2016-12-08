版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Resonant signs agreement to expand capability of ISN development suite

Dec 8 Resonant Inc -

* Upfront payments and milestone payments have been agreed upon, but will not be disclosed due to confidential nature of such agreements

* Resonant signs new agreement that will expand capability of its ISN development suite Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

