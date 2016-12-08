版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Steel clarifies CEO Longhi's comments on CNBC regarding recalling jobs

Dec 8 United States Steel Corp :

* United States Steel Corp - "issued a statement regarding comments made yesterday by President and CEO Mario Longhi during an interview on CNBC"

* United States Steel - "to clarify, Longhi's comments about potentially recalling some 10,000 workers was referring to American steel industry overall" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

