BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics entered into license, option agreement with Selecta

Dec 8 Spark Therapeutics Inc :

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - on December 2, 2016 entered into a license and option agreement with Selecta Biosciences Inc Source text (bit.ly/2gfykZ8) Further company coverage:

