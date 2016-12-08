版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 23:24 BJT

BRIEF-Fraser & Neave to buy additional 5.4 pct stake in Vietnam Dairy Products - Nikkei

Dec 8 Nikkei:

* Fraser & Neave is poised to pay about $500 million for an additional 5.4 percent stake in vietnam dairy products - Nikkei

* If successful, bid would increase Fraser & Neave's interest in Vietnam Dairy Products to 16.35 percent, from 10.95 percent - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2goiNnX) Further company coverage:

