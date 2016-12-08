版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Recro Pharma offers up to $40 mln shares - SEC Filing

Dec 8 Recro Pharma Inc:

* Recro Pharma Inc - offering up to $40 million of shares of common stock - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gFkSto) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐