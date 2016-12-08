BRIEF-ICL announced withdrawal of appeal over tax assessment

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd -
* Is expected to update provisions booked in its financials for q4 and for 2016 in amount of about nis 130 million (about $34 million)
* Company withdrew appeal filed on February 2015 in respect of tax assessment by the Israeli tax authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.