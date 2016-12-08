版本:
BRIEF-ICL announced withdrawal of appeal over tax assessment

Dec 8 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd -

* Is expected to update provisions booked in its financials for q4 and for 2016 in amount of about nis 130 million (about $34 million)

* Company withdrew appeal filed on February 2015 in respect of tax assessment by the Israeli tax authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

