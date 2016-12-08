BRIEF-Largo Resources says signing of term sheet for new debt facilities

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Largo Resources Ltd
* Largo Resources Ltd. announces signing of binding term sheet for new debt facilities
* Largo Resources Ltd - working capital facility of up to r$140 million (brazilian reais), granted by lenders
* Largo Resources Ltd - 2017 facilities will be used for payment of principal and interest falling due during 2017 on existing loan
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.