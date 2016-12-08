版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Largo Resources says signing of term sheet for new debt facilities

Dec 8 Largo Resources Ltd

* Largo Resources Ltd. announces signing of binding term sheet for new debt facilities

* Largo Resources Ltd - working capital facility of up to r$140 million (brazilian reais), granted by lenders

* Largo Resources Ltd - 2017 facilities will be used for payment of principal and interest falling due during 2017 on existing loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐