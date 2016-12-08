版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Post Holdings says CEO Vitale's 2016 total compensation was $18 mln - SEC filing

Dec 8 Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings Inc - CEO Robert V. Vitale's 2016 total compensation was $18 million versus $9.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐