BRIEF-Crossroads Capital announced sale of its stake in Centrify Corp

Dec 8 Crossroads Capital Inc

* Has announced sale of its entire position in centrify corporation

* On dec 7, co sold its entire position of 1,084,873 shares of centrify series e convertible preferred stock for $3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

