版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-CMS Energy raises 2016 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.02/share

Dec 8 CMS Energy Corp:

* CMS Energy Corp - raised its 2016 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.02

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2geD5Nr) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐