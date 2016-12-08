BRIEF-AstraZeneca says FALCON trial met its primary endpoint

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 AstraZeneca Plc :
* AstraZeneca announces subgroup analysis from FALCON trial comparing Faslodex (fulvestrant) to Arimidex (anastrozole)
* AstraZeneca -Serious adverse events in non-visceral disease subgroup occurred in 11.6% of patients with Faslodex versus 16.8% of patients with Arimidex
* AstraZeneca Plc - safety and tolerability profile was in line with current experience with Faslodex and Arimidex
* AstraZeneca Plc - AstraZeneca is pursuing a label extension with US regulatory authorities to include falcon results in Faslodex label
* AstraZeneca Plc - FALCON trial met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.