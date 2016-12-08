版本:
BRIEF-Great Plains Energy says Westar transaction to close in spring of 2017

Dec 8 Great Plains Energy Inc :

* Great Plains Energy announces leadership team of combined company

* Great Plains Energy Inc - once approved by Great Plains Energy board of directors when transaction closes, new team will have 19 executive officers

* Great Plains Energy Inc - transaction to close in spring of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

