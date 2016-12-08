版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Radius Health says positive Phase I data for investigational drug RAD1901

Dec 8 Radius Health Inc

* Radius presents positive Phase I data for investigational drug RAD1901 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2016

* Radius Health Inc - RAD1901 was well-tolerated with most common adverse events being low grade nausea and dyspepsia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐