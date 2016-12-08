版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-China Distance Education revises share issuance plan by unit

Dec 8 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces a revised share issuance plan by its subsidiary Zhengbao Yucai on china's new third board

* China distance education holdings ltd - Zhengbao Yucai will issue no more than 41.9 million common shares at a price of RMB 1.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

