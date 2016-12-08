版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-National General enters into renewal rights transaction with Nationwide

Dec 8 National General Holdings Corp

* National general enters into renewal rights transaction with Nationwide for its non-standard auto business

* National general holdings - will partner with Nationwide's exclusive, independent agent force to sell policies to their non-standard auto customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

