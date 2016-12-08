版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Siim Vanaselja designated as next Transcanada chair

Dec 8 Transcanada Corp

* Siim Vanaselja designated as next Transcanada chair

* Transcanada - Vanaselja will succeed s. Barry Jackson, who will retire at close of Transcanada's annual meeting of shareholders in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐