版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Tronox announces TiO2 price increases

Dec 8 Tronox Ltd :

* Tronox announces TiO2 price increases

* Tronox - price increases effective Jan 1, 2017 or as contracts allow, for all Tronox Titanium Dioxide (Tio(2)) grades of: US$0.07 per pound in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐