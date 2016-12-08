BRIEF-TETRA Technologies considering capital raise alternatives

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 TETRA Technologies Inc :
* TETRA Technologies Inc - considering raising capital to address deferral of certain projects from Q4 of 2016 into early 2017
* TETRA Technologies Inc - additionally, co announced that it has obtained an interim arbitration award of $7 million plus legal fees on a long-standing claim
* TETRA Technologies Inc - is considering capital raise alternatives
* TETRA Technologies Inc - is considering capital raise alternatives sheet to address potential weakness in 2017 Deep Water Gulf of Mexico activity
* TETRA Technologies Inc -delay in projects is expected to result in company not being in compliance with one of its debt covenants as of December 31, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.