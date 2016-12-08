版本:
BRIEF-Dunkin' Donuts announces plans for 65 new restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth area

Dec 8 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc :

* Dunkin' donuts announces plans for 65 new restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth area, including several multi-brand locations with Baskin-Robbins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

