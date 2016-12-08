BRIEF-McDonald's says is creating a new integrated international holding co structure

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 McDonald's Corp :
* Creating a new integrated international holding company structure as part of its recent business re-organisation
* New international holding company structure will be located in the UK and domiciled in the UK for tax purposes
* Changes will result in the creation of a unified structure located in the United Kingdom
* The new change will result in the closure of the company's operations in Geneva
* Co's office in Luxembourg to retain responsibility for luxembourg restaurants but other functions will transfer to new UK-based holding co Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.