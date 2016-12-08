BRIEF-McDonald's says is creating a new integrated international holding co structure

Dec 8 McDonald's Corp :

* Creating a new integrated international holding company structure as part of its recent business re-organisation

* New international holding company structure will be located in the UK and domiciled in the UK for tax purposes

* Changes will result in the creation of a unified structure located in the United Kingdom

* The new change will result in the closure of the company's operations in Geneva

* Co's office in Luxembourg to retain responsibility for luxembourg restaurants but other functions will transfer to new UK-based holding co