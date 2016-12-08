版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 23:15 BJT

BRIEF-LOGiQ Asset Management says effective Thursday, Joe Canavan is new CEO of Company

Dec 8 LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

* Effective today, Joe Canavan is new Chief Executive Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

