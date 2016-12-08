版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac says implemented common securitization platform (CSP) for somesingle-family fixed-rate mortgage-backed securities

Dec 8 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Implemented common securitization platform (CSP) for certain single-family fixed-rate mortgage-backed securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

