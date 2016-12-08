版本:
BRIEF-Yoseph Bornstein reports 14.63 pct stake in Microbot Medical as of Nov. 28 - SEC filing

Dec 8 Yoseph Bornstein:

* Yoseph Bornstein reports 14.63 percent stake in Microbot Medical Inc as of Nov. 28 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2gg3Q9n) Further company coverage:

