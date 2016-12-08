版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 00:09 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing Co reports two new orders for two 787s for week through Dec. 6

Dec 8 Boeing Co :

* Boeing Co says two new orders from unidentified customer(s) for two 787s for the week through December 6

* Boeing Co says identified Silk Road leasing for one 737 and Timaero Ireland Limited for two 737s previously listed as unidentified Source text (bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:

