BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp. announces final resolution of John Bennett indemnity litigation

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Diversified Royalty Corp
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces final resolution of John Bennett indemnity litigation
* Says co has agreed to make payment of $1.1 million in full satisfaction of all remaining and potential liabilities
* All of proceedings currently existing between parties will be dismissed on consent without costs
* Bennett has signed a full and final release of all past, present and future claims against corporation
* As part of settlement, dividend's payments of $7.5 million versus $8.6 million accrued on dividend's balance sheet to result in $1.1 million accounting gain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.