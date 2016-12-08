版本:
BRIEF-Boeing begins final assembly on first 787-10 Dreamliner

Dec 8 Boeing Co

* Boeing begins final assembly on first 787-10 Dreamliner

* First 787-10 is expected to fly in 2017 and first delivery is scheduled for 2018

* To date, boeing has received 154 787-10 orders from nine customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

