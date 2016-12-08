版本:
BRIEF-Upon termination of deal under certain circumstances, NRS to pay Community bank system termination fee of $5.6 mln

Dec 8 Community Bank System Inc

* Upon termination of deal under certain circumstances, NRS will to pay co termination fee of $5.6 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2gGmAL4) Further company coverage:

