2016年 12月 9日

BRIEF-Ucore Rare Metals Inc to extend term of certain share purchase warrants

Dec 8 Ucore Rare Metals Inc :

* Ucore rare metals inc - board of company has approved an amendment to term of original warrant so that term will be extended to June 30, 2017

* Ucore Rare Metals Inc - to extend term of certain share purchase warrants of company originally issued on May 13, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

