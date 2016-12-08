版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 03:54 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T vice chairman Ralph de la Vega to retire at year's end - CNBC

Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* AT&T vice chairman Ralph de la Vega to retire at year's end, be replaced by AT&T Mexico chief - CNBC, citing source Further company coverage:

