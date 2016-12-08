版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics, Inc. issues statement regarding department of justice press release

Dec 8 Insys Therapeutics Inc :

* Insys Therapeutics, Inc. Issues statement regarding department of justice press release

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - "charges against individuals discussed in doj press release relate to previously disclosed investigations"

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - continues to cooperate with all relevant authorities in its ongoing investigations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

