BRIEF-VelocityShares launches new 3X leveraged long and inverse oil ETNs

Dec 8 VelocityShares

* VelocityShares launches new 3X leveraged long and inverse oil ETNs

* New ETNs are being launched in order to provide investors with alternative securities to VelocityShares ETNs UWTI and DWTI, which are being delisted from trading

* The ETNs are issued by Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. and guaranteed by Citigroup Inc Further company coverage:

