BRIEF-Cub Energy Inc. announces stock option grant

Dec 8 Cub Energy Inc :

* Cub Energy Inc. Announces stock option grant

* Cub Energy Inc says each option will be entitled to exercise options granted at a price of $0.08 per share

* Granted options to acquire an aggregate of 15 million common shares of cub to directors, officers, employees and consultants of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

