BRIEF-Oil-Dri reports price increase on fluids purification products

Dec 8 Oil-dri Corporation Of America :

* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - will be implementing up to a 4 pct price increase on its fluids purification products sold into edible oil market

* Oil-Dri announces price increase on fluids purification products

* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - increase will be effective January 1, 2017 or when existing contracts next allow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

