版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Allergan at 'bbb-' outlook stable

Dec 8 Allergan Plc :

* Fitch affirms Allergan at 'bbb-'; outlook stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

