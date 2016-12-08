版本:
BRIEF-State Bank Financial Corporation announces FDIC approval for the National Bank of Georgia and S Bank Merger Transactions

Dec 8 State Bank Financial Corp

* State Bank Financial - Co has received regulatory approval from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for merger transactions between co, National Bank of Georgia

* State Bank Financial Corporation announces FDIC approval for the National Bank of Georgia and S Bank merger transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

