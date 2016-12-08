版本:
BRIEF-Rent-A-Center declares cash dividend

Dec 8 Rent-A-Center Inc

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

