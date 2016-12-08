版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb reports dividend increase

Dec 8 Bristol-myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces dividend increase

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - declared an increase of 2.6 pct percent in company's quarterly dividend, beginning in Q1 of 2017.

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - dividend increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share on $.10 par value common stock of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐